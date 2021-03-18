Fundsmith LLP Buys 1,776 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,489,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $81,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after buying an additional 84,476 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,342,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,179 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $67.53. 9,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,299. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $67.12.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

AOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.