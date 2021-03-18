Fundsmith LLP Boosts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 357,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for 0.4% of Fundsmith LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $129,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,954,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $8.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $320.09. 6,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,759. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.28 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.63.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,871,072 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

