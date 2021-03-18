Fundsmith LLP Boosts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 357,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for 0.4% of Fundsmith LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $129,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,954,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $8.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $320.09. 6,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,759. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.28 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.45.
ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.63.
In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,871,072 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
