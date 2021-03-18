Fundsmith LLP Acquires 167,702 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,087,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,702 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 4.1% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,248,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,886 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after buying an additional 741,879 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,383,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,278,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 578.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 513,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,470,000 after buying an additional 437,748 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $587,629. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $186.33. The company had a trading volume of 24,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.15. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $190.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

