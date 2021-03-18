Fundamental Research Increases Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target to C$10.08

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its target price lifted by Fundamental Research from C$10.07 to C$10.08 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSX: TF) Rising Yields and Economic Recovery to Support Multi-Residential ” and dated March 10, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

TF is an FRC Top Pick

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Timbercreek Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.02.

TF opened at C$8.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 85.32, a current ratio of 86.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69. Timbercreek Financial has a 52 week low of C$5.91 and a 52 week high of C$9.28. The stock has a market cap of C$748.68 million and a PE ratio of 23.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.51.

In other news, Director Ugo Bizzarri sold 21,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.76, for a total transaction of C$186,064.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$95,015.70.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

