Fundamental Research Increases Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target to C$10.08

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its target price lifted by Fundamental Research from C$10.07 to C$10.08 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSX: TF) Rising Yields and Economic Recovery to Support Multi-Residential ” and dated March 10, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

TF is an FRC Top Pick



“

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Timbercreek Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.02.

TF opened at C$8.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 85.32, a current ratio of 86.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69. Timbercreek Financial has a 52 week low of C$5.91 and a 52 week high of C$9.28. The stock has a market cap of C$748.68 million and a PE ratio of 23.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.51.

In other news, Director Ugo Bizzarri sold 21,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.76, for a total transaction of C$186,064.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$95,015.70.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.