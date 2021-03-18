Full Sail Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,135.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,190.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,185.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,745.00 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

