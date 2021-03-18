Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 33.30%.

FTEK stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,685. The stock has a market cap of $111.54 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 6.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $7.04.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTEK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder Bettye J. Bailey sold 42,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $171,271.11. Also, Treasurer Ellen T. Albrecht sold 30,000 shares of Fuel Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 80,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,803.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 268,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,641 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

