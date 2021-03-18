Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%.

FTEK stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $109.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 6.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94.

In other news, major shareholder Bettye J. Bailey sold 42,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $171,271.11. Also, Director Dennis L. Zeitler sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $349,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,604.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,641. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

FTEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Wednesday.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

