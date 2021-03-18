Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FRG. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Franchise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.04.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $496.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.13 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 757,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

