Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives $28.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.22.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 22.2% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTAI stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $30.13. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,324. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $31.81.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently 235.71%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

