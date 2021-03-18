Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $195.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FTNT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $182.66 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $193.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,329,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 95,976 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

