Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Fundsmith LLP

Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 250.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 532,326 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises about 0.4% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fundsmith LLP owned about 0.46% of Fortinet worth $110,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 83,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $5.00 on Thursday, hitting $177.66. 14,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,992. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.91 and its 200 day moving average is $137.91. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $193.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

