Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $101.10

Shares of Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.10 ($1.32) and traded as high as GBX 103 ($1.35). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.34), with a volume of 1,345,231 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.71. The company has a quick ratio of 46.10, a current ratio of 46.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of £626.03 million and a P/E ratio of -54.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -3.56%.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

