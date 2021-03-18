Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Stock Holdings Increased by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,151,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,857 shares during the period. Fluor comprises about 4.5% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $34,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

FLR stock traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $24.56. 68,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,859. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

