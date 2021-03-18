Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FLGZY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

FLGZY stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.80. Flughafen Zürich has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.