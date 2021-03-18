Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fluent had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

FLNT opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.29 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Fluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

