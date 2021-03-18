Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $815.03 Million

Analysts expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to report sales of $815.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $802.12 million to $837.00 million. Flowserve reported sales of $894.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

FLS stock opened at $40.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

