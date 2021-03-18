Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Short Interest Up 36.4% in February

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the February 11th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 427.0 days.

Shares of Flow Traders stock opened at $40.49 on Thursday. Flow Traders has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.09.

Get Flow Traders alerts:

FLTDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Flow Traders in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Flow Traders from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Flow Traders from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as similar financial products.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Flow Traders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flow Traders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.