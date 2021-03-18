FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the February 11th total of 2,670,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In related news, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $558,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth $216,402,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $70,636,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,100,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,293 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 527.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,466,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,424,000 after acquiring an additional 699,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $55.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average is $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

