Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Flexsteel Industries were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 4,265.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the third quarter worth about $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLXS traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.00. 1,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,753. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.28. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $38.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.11 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 8.75%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Flexsteel Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

In other news, CFO Derek P. Schmidt purchased 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.65 per share, for a total transaction of $50,052.45. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $176,526.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,506.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,797 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

