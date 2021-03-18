Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.08. Approximately 673,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 601,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

FLXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.77.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $554.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $44,575.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,554.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $76,006.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 107,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,531 shares of company stock valued at $221,106 in the last three months. 17.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 20.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,923,000 after acquiring an additional 691,089 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 306,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 31.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 19,086 shares in the last quarter.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

