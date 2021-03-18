Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the February 11th total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFD. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of PFD stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,767. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

