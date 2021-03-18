Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $209.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.70.

Get Five Below alerts:

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $196.01 on Thursday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $201.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 100.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.54.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 422.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 118,103 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 20.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,276,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.