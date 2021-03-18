Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $209.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.70.
NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $196.01 on Thursday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $201.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 100.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.54.
In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 422.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 118,103 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 20.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,276,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
