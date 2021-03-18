Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on FIVE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.96.
Shares of Five Below stock opened at $196.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 100.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.54. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $201.48.
In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.