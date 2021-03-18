Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FIVE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.96.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $196.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 100.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.54. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $201.48.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

