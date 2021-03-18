Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $229.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $214.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s current price.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five Below from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.35.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $196.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.54. Five Below has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $201.48.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,122,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,091,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1,641.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 179,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 168,769 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 268,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 143,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 37.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after purchasing an additional 131,324 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

