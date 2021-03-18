Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $229.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $214.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s current price.
FIVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five Below from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.35.
Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $196.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.54. Five Below has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $201.48.
In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,122,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,091,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1,641.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 179,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 168,769 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 268,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 143,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 37.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after purchasing an additional 131,324 shares in the last quarter.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.