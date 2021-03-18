Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Major Shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan Sells 830,776 Shares

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $19,249,079.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of Fisker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $17,958,489.10.

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.64. Fisker Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSR. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,655,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fisker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

