First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FXH)

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,102 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,783% compared to the average volume of 271 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $108.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.36. First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $115.03.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

