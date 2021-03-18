First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FDT opened at $60.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.27. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $60.90.

