First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,703 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Mid Bancshares worth $32,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 400.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 1,398 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $49,055.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,395,147.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 8,430 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $303,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,158,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,532 shares of company stock worth $2,020,389 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $42.56 on Thursday. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.52 million. Analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH).

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.