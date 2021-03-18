First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.45

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.45 and last traded at $30.26, with a volume of 10262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on FHB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $188.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.24 million. Analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 289,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

