First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.56

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.56 and last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 572863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCF shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $157,625.00. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $303,395 over the last ninety days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 104.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 98,634 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 13.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 142.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 61,095 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

