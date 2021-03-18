First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.32

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.32 and traded as high as C$16.67. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$16.58, with a volume of 382,497 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCR.UN shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,381.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.87.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

