Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 523 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.24% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,778,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 334,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 49,834 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 279,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 71,005 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,478,000.

Shares of FTXR stock opened at $32.66 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.30.

