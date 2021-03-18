Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT opened at $216.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

