Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 277.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,799 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,130,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,910,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,812,000 after buying an additional 199,933 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,056,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,842,000 after buying an additional 159,083 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 398,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after buying an additional 79,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 386,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter.

HYLS stock opened at $48.73 on Thursday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $49.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.62.

