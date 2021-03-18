Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.06 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,588 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $746,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 156,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.