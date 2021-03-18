Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 67,832 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 703.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,832 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MXI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MXI opened at $87.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.20. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $88.13.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

