Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 4,037 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $58.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

