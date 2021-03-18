Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.90 Per Share

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Fidelity European Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of FEV stock opened at GBX 277.37 ($3.62) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 275.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 272.54. Fidelity European Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 182.49 ($2.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 291.58 ($3.81). The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.12.
About Fidelity European Trust
