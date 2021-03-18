Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.90 Per Share

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Fidelity European Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of FEV stock opened at GBX 277.37 ($3.62) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 275.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 272.54. Fidelity European Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 182.49 ($2.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 291.58 ($3.81). The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.12.

Get Fidelity European Trust alerts:

About Fidelity European Trust

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity European Values plc is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity European Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity European Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.