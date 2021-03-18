Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the February 11th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRFFF remained flat at $$1.21 during midday trading on Thursday. Fibra Danhos has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.21.

Get Fibra Danhos alerts:

Separately, Barclays downgraded Fibra Danhos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Danhos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Danhos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.