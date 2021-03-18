Fetch.ai Price Up 40.2% Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $447.94 million and $102.26 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00053352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00013549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.34 or 0.00659847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00071807 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00026247 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00035493 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

