Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) to Issue $0.73 Semi-annual Dividend

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.729 per share on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $124.45 on Thursday. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $117.10 and a 1-year high of $127.04.

FERG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

