Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Oddo Bhf cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.62. 514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,513. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $117.10 and a 1 year high of $127.04.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

