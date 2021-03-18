FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FedNat Holding Company operates as a holding company. It provides insurance underwriting, distribution, claims processing and premium financing services through its subsidiaries. The company underwrites non-standard and standard personal automobile insurance and mobile home property and casualty insurance. FedNat Holding Company, formerly known as Federated National Holding Company, is based in Florida, United States. “

NASDAQ FNHC opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. FedNat has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.69. FedNat had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that FedNat will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNHC. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FedNat during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FedNat by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedNat by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FedNat by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedNat by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

