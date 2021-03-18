Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 203 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,558,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.92% of GoDaddy worth $129,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,110 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,426,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,159,000 after purchasing an additional 516,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in GoDaddy by 646.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after buying an additional 1,235,199 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDDY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 7,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $595,173.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,167.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $214,817.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,235 shares of company stock valued at $8,481,902. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $74.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average of $79.35. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. Analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

