Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 50,308 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,308 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.18% of Analog Devices worth $95,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 20.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $151.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $164.40. The company has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.20.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $249,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,758. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

