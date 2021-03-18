Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 25,313 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,313 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $91,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,689,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 275.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

RGA opened at $128.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.25. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

RGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.