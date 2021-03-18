Federated Hermes Inc. Has $83.52 Million Position in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 138,029 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 2.33% of GW Pharmaceuticals worth $83,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 30,090 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWPH stock opened at $215.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $73.51 and a 1 year high of $217.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam D. George sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $171,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,359.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 776,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,077. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.38.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

