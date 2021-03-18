Federated Hermes Inc. Has $139.30 Million Stock Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,855,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,408 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.09% of uniQure worth $139,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QURE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $27,814.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,294.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,768 shares of company stock worth $1,242,361 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.63. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

