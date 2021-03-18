Federated Hermes Inc. Has $120.53 Million Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,214,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,699 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $120,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 19,038,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,591 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,416,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 934,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,052,000 after purchasing an additional 427,677 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,536,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 746,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,002,000 after buying an additional 120,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $38.79 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $36.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.7412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.01%.

BTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

