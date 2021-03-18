Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 508,585 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,597,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508,585 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $99,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get The AZEK alerts:

NYSE:AZEK opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Featured Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK).

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.